Echo Street Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,225 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 46.0% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 3.1% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

LRCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Friday, September 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $726.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $684.42.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $551.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $78.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $585.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $614.41. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $333.31 and a 52-week high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.03%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.