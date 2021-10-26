Echo Street Capital Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 237.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,393 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 21,392 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the first quarter worth $18,826,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in KB Home by 2,948.6% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 409,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,046,000 after acquiring an additional 395,902 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in KB Home during the 1st quarter worth $15,071,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in KB Home during the first quarter valued at about $13,440,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the first quarter valued at about $11,992,000. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KBH opened at $41.00 on Tuesday. KB Home has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $52.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.38.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that KB Home will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. KB Home’s payout ratio is 19.17%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 35,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $1,426,138.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

