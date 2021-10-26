Echo Street Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,880 Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 243.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.8% in the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 5,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,031,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 55.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 328,616 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,935,000 after buying an additional 117,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,597 shares of company stock valued at $576,700 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.10.

NYSE NOC opened at $406.62 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $408.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $65.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

