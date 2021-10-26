Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ecovyst Inc. businesses include Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. Ecovyst Inc., formerly known as PQ Group Holdings Inc., is based in MALVERN, Pa. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ecovyst in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ecovyst from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Ecovyst from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of ECVT stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.53. The company had a trading volume of 221,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.87. Ecovyst has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $18.90.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.00 million. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 22.76%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ecovyst will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter worth $234,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at $254,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at $7,521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

