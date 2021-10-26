Edison International (EIX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Edison International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Edison International stock opened at $61.10 on Tuesday. Edison International has a twelve month low of $53.92 and a twelve month high of $66.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 58.63%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

