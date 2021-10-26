Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CEO Sells $19,252,033.77 in Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CEO Shay Banon sold 111,277 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.01, for a total value of $19,252,033.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shay Banon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 22nd, Shay Banon sold 3,700 shares of Elastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.09, for a total value of $629,333.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Shay Banon sold 4,150 shares of Elastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.61, for a total value of $708,031.50.

On Monday, October 18th, Shay Banon sold 69,985 shares of Elastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $11,931,042.80.

Elastic stock opened at $173.02 on Tuesday. Elastic has a 52 week low of $97.48 and a 52 week high of $177.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Elastic during the second quarter worth about $322,883,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Elastic by 53.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,068,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,002,000 after purchasing an additional 720,978 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in Elastic during the second quarter worth about $83,856,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Elastic by 112.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,053,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,585,000 after purchasing an additional 558,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Elastic during the second quarter worth about $75,620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

ESTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.37.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

