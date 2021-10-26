Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CEO Shay Banon Sells 3,700 Shares

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CEO Shay Banon sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.09, for a total transaction of $629,333.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shay Banon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Elastic alerts:

On Monday, October 25th, Shay Banon sold 111,277 shares of Elastic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.01, for a total transaction of $19,252,033.77.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Shay Banon sold 4,150 shares of Elastic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.61, for a total transaction of $708,031.50.

On Monday, October 18th, Shay Banon sold 69,985 shares of Elastic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $11,931,042.80.

NYSE ESTC opened at $173.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.71 and a 200-day moving average of $141.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Elastic has a 1-year low of $97.48 and a 1-year high of $177.74.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Elastic’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 84.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.37.

About Elastic

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.