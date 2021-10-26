Electron Capital Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 700,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,510,000. Edison International makes up approximately 2.0% of Electron Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Electron Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Edison International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,930,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,275,000 after buying an additional 52,101 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,215,000 after buying an additional 12,171 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 156.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 80,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,656,000 after buying an additional 49,170 shares in the last quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund now owns 284,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,884,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EIX traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,461. Edison International has a 52 week low of $53.92 and a 52 week high of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.63.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

