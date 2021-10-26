Electron Capital Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Electron Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 95.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,740 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,555,564 shares during the quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Forterra were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Forterra in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,045,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Forterra by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,065,000 after buying an additional 58,772 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Forterra during the 2nd quarter worth $316,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Forterra by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in Forterra by 228.5% during the 2nd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 99,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 68,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

FRTA traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $23.82. 2,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,053. Forterra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.42 and a twelve month high of $23.95. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.50.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $492.80 million for the quarter. Forterra had a return on equity of 50.94% and a net margin of 6.25%.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of pipe and precast products. It operates through the flowing segments: Drainage Pipe & Products, Water Pipe & Products, and Corporate and Other. The Drainage Pipe & Products segment produces concrete drainage pipe and precast products in the United States and Eastern Canada.

