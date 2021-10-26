Element Solutions (ESI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Element Solutions has set its FY 2021 guidance at $1.350-$ EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $586.60 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Element Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Element Solutions stock opened at $22.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Element Solutions has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $24.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Element Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,748 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of Element Solutions worth $4,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ESI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

