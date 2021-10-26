Ellaism (ELLA) Price Up 185.2% Over Last 7 Days

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 45.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 26th. One Ellaism coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ellaism has traded up 185.2% against the US dollar. Ellaism has a total market cap of $86,580.79 and $214.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ellaism alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,245.03 or 0.06970859 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.84 or 0.00090056 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism Coin Profile

Ellaism (CRYPTO:ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 47,486,669 coins and its circulating supply is 47,435,338 coins. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io . Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Buying and Selling Ellaism

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ellaism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellaism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.