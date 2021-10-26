Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a net margin of 40.54% and a return on equity of 10.64%. On average, analysts expect Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:EARN opened at $12.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.82. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a one year low of $10.56 and a one year high of $13.92. The company has a market cap of $159.69 million, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.85.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.71%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) by 596.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,323 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 38.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

