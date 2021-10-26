Enbridge Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Enbridge in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 24th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$10.95 billion for the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ENB. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Enbridge to a “hold” rating and set a C$56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$57.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.41.

TSE:ENB opened at C$52.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.62. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of C$35.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.23. The stock has a market cap of C$107.08 billion and a PE ratio of 17.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$50.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$48.83.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

