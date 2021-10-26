Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Lowered to “Hold” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has C$56.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on ENB. CSFB set a C$55.00 price target on shares of Enbridge and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$58.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$54.41.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at C$52.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.62, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$50.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$48.83. Enbridge has a 1 year low of C$35.80 and a 1 year high of C$53.23. The stock has a market cap of C$107.08 billion and a PE ratio of 17.64.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$10.95 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enbridge will post 3.1400002 EPS for the current year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.