Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Holdings Lowered by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 884,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,965 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $68,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EHC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 54.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 75.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 377.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EHC stock opened at $68.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.51 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is 38.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist reduced their target price on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James raised Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.70.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

