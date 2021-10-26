Endeavor Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:EDR)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 18,377 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,393% compared to the typical volume of 737 call options.

NYSE EDR traded up 1.52 on Tuesday, reaching 26.38. The company had a trading volume of 154,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,381. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 25.96. Endeavor Group has a 52-week low of 22.02 and a 52-week high of 33.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported 0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.01 by 0.20. The company had revenue of 1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.14 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Endeavor Group will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 3rd quarter worth $4,418,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 251,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,222,000 after acquiring an additional 120,005 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 3rd quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,274,000. 32.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EDR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavor Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 33.31.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

