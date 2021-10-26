Endeavour Silver Corp. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Pi Financial Forecasts (TSE:EDR)

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) – Pi Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Endeavour Silver in a report released on Thursday, October 21st. Pi Financial analyst C. Thompson anticipates that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$58.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$51.19 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EDR. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$8.25 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.96.

Shares of TSE:EDR opened at C$6.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of C$4.00 and a 12 month high of C$9.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.