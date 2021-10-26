Enjin Coin Reaches Market Cap of $1.76 Billion (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. In the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded up 33.5% against the US dollar. One Enjin Coin coin can now be bought for about $2.11 or 0.00003405 BTC on major exchanges. Enjin Coin has a market cap of $1.76 billion and $389.70 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00053989 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005204 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.57 or 0.00215103 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.62 or 0.00104073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00011664 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Enjin Coin Profile

ENJ is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 834,340,660 coins. The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

