EnLink Midstream (ENLC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect EnLink Midstream to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. On average, analysts expect EnLink Midstream to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Shares of NYSE ENLC opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. EnLink Midstream has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $8.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 152.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Egypt Holdings Lp Wsip acquired 8,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,355.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENLC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on EnLink Midstream from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.81.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.