Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics’ earnings. Enlivex Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.54) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Enlivex Therapeutics.

Get Enlivex Therapeutics alerts:

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Enlivex Therapeutics by 453.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 12,725 shares in the last quarter. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ENLV opened at $8.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.84. The company has a market cap of $160.58 million, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.25. Enlivex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $29.40.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. develops autologous and allogeneic drug pipeline for treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions. It produces treatment devices for CAR-T cancer treatment procedures, Graft-versus-Host disease resulting from bone-marrow transplantations, solid organ transplantations and an assembly of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions, such as Crohn’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, gout, multiple sclerosis and other disorders.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enlivex Therapeutics (ENLV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.