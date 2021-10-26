Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.870-$0.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $580 million-$600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $598.77 million.Entegris also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.87 to $0.92 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.70.

Entegris stock opened at $136.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 4.45. Entegris has a one year low of $74.14 and a one year high of $138.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.24.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Entegris will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 12.60%.

In other Entegris news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.42, for a total transaction of $2,132,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,178,368.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.27, for a total value of $193,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,013 shares of company stock worth $12,091,658. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Entegris stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,227 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of Entegris worth $15,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

