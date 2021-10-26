Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.41), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 11.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS.

NASDAQ:EFSC traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.75. 140,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.47. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12-month low of $27.48 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director John S. Eulich bought 7,500 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $337,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,332.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,608 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 25,101 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $4,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

