EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stock Position Raised by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,080 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.42.

NYSE:EOG opened at $94.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.84 and a 200-day moving average of $77.07. The company has a market capitalization of $54.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.01%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

