Equal (EQL) Trading 3.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 26th. One Equal coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Equal has a market cap of $379,343.08 and $40,569.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Equal has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Equal alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00050972 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005269 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.19 or 0.00212661 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.90 or 0.00102796 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00011717 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Equal

EQL is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . The official website for Equal is equal.tech . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Buying and Selling Equal

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Equal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Equal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.