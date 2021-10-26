Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

Equinor ASA has decreased its dividend by 19.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Equinor ASA has a payout ratio of 26.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Equinor ASA to earn $2.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.0%.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Shares of EQNR opened at $28.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.19 billion, a PE ratio of -122.13, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $17.46 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EQNR. HSBC set a $19.76 target price on Equinor ASA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Danske downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.94.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Equinor ASA stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 284,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,000. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.