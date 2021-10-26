Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Equinox Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

EQX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

Equinox Gold stock opened at $8.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $12.20.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Equinox Gold had a net margin of 50.08% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $226.22 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equinox Gold by 3.1% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 87,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 10.6% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 33,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Equinox Gold by 2.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 155,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Equinox Gold by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

