Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.69.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EQX shares. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Desjardins upgraded Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of TSE:EQX opened at C$9.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.46. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of C$7.53 and a twelve month high of C$16.08. The company has a market cap of C$2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.49.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$277.95 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold will post 1.0822384 EPS for the current year.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

