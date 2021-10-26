Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for AutoZone, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) – William Blair boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for AutoZone in a report issued on Monday, October 25th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $21.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $20.36. William Blair also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q2 2022 earnings at $15.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $108.75 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,820.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,661.53.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,821.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,626.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,541.09. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $1,085.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1,844.99. The stock has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $30.93 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total transaction of $11,731,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total transaction of $7,572,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,680 shares of company stock valued at $21,459,935 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

