Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.12 billion.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AEM. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$122.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, August 30th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$86.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$97.80.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at C$71.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of C$17.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$70.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$76.83. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of C$62.28 and a 52 week high of C$109.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.86%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

