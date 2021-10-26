Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Graco Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Graco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.44. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Graco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.27 million. Graco had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 23.76%. Graco’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GGG. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

Graco stock opened at $75.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Graco has a 12-month low of $60.65 and a 12-month high of $80.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

In other Graco news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $199,941.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,761,944.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $1,020,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Graco by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in Graco by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Graco by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

