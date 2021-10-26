Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Legal & General Group Plc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:LGGNY)

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Legal & General Group in a research note issued on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.42 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Legal & General Group’s FY2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LGGNY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Legal & General Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

LGGNY stock opened at $19.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. Legal & General Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.48.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $1.2553 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 6.42%. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.51%.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

