Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.470-$2.530 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.570-$0.630 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ELS. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.13.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $85.95. 243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,105. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.94. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a twelve month low of $57.93 and a twelve month high of $88.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 65.15, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.