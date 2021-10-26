Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.470-$2.530 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.570-$0.630 EPS.
Several research firms recently issued reports on ELS. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.13.
Equity LifeStyle Properties stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $85.95. 243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,105. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.94. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a twelve month low of $57.93 and a twelve month high of $88.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 65.15, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.50.
About Equity LifeStyle Properties
Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.
