Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from €39.00 ($45.88) to €42.00 ($49.41) in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Erste Group Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Erste Group Bank to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Erste Group Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.37.

Shares of EBKDY stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,340. Erste Group Bank has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $23.24. The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.87.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Erste Group Bank will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

