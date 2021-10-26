ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) Lowered to “Market Perform” at JMP Securities

JMP Securities cut shares of ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ERYTECH Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

ERYTECH Pharma stock opened at $3.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. ERYTECH Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The company has a market capitalization of $91.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.91.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ERYTECH Pharma stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. 7.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ERYTECH Pharma

ERYTech Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops medical products. The firm conducts research and development of innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company was founded by Pierre-Olivier Goineau and Yann Godfrin on November 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

