Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.30), Fidelity Earnings reports. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 12.63%.

NASDAQ:ESQ traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.50. The company had a trading volume of 32 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,404. Esquire Financial has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.21. The company has a market capitalization of $246.68 million, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Esquire Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Esquire Financial stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.09% of Esquire Financial worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 44.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers commercial banking services, which serve the financial needs of the legal industry and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan market. The company was founded by Dennis Shields in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

