Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Shares Sold by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 700,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286,879 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings in Establishment Labs were worth $61,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs during the second quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs during the second quarter worth $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs during the second quarter worth $72,000. 60.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

In other Establishment Labs news, Director Dennis E. Condon sold 9,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $661,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lisa Gersh sold 18,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $1,270,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ESTA traded up $2.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,595. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $88.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 4.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.19. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 29.92% and a negative net margin of 19.78%. Analysts forecast that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$90.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Establishment Labs from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Establishment Labs in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.