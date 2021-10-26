European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) to Issue $0.01 Monthly Dividend

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$27.75 million during the quarter.

