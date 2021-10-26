Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.13

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.13 and traded as high as $3.65. Eutelsat Communications shares last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 800 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETCMY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Eutelsat Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

