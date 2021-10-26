Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.50

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.50 and last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EUTLF shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a report on Friday, August 20th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.82.

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

