Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 90.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 61,619 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 21,209.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

EXAS stock opened at $93.67 on Tuesday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $89.65 and a 52-week high of $159.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 1.29.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $434.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.76 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on EXAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $157.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.44.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $1,599,183.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total transaction of $4,273,415.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,820 shares of company stock worth $6,026,042 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

See Also: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.