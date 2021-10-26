Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Holdings Lowered by Electron Capital Partners LLC

Electron Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,907,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,452 shares during the quarter. Exelon accounts for about 6.2% of Electron Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Electron Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $128,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,354,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,139,000 after acquiring an additional 630,026 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,480,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,628,000 after acquiring an additional 8,933,198 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,772,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,585,000 after acquiring an additional 177,123 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,185,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,811,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,829 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

Shares of EXC stock traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $52.13. 89,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,016,006. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $38.35 and a 1-year high of $51.83. The stock has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.52%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXC. TheStreet upgraded Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.11.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.