Extendicare Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:EXE)

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

TSE EXE opened at C$7.25 on Tuesday. Extendicare has a 12 month low of C$5.06 and a 12 month high of C$8.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$7.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.86, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of C$649.32 million and a P/E ratio of 10.69.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$307.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$307.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Extendicare will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXE. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Extendicare to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Laurentian boosted their target price on Extendicare from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price target on Extendicare from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.46.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

