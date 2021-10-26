Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Lowered to $325.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Wedbush from $355.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.33% from the company’s current price.

FB has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.48.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $7.96 on Tuesday, reaching $320.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,224,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,719,850. Facebook has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $904.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $356.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.28.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total transaction of $29,554,882.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,426,083 shares of company stock worth $867,082,128. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FB. FMR LLC increased its position in Facebook by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Facebook by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Facebook by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,057,589,000 after buying an additional 319,155 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,454,374,000 after buying an additional 1,030,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Facebook by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,898,907,000 after buying an additional 578,836 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

