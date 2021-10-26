Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Facebook updated its 0 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $328.69 on Tuesday. Facebook has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $356.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.28. The company has a market capitalization of $926.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total transaction of $28,806,618.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total transaction of $43,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,426,083 shares of company stock valued at $867,082,128 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Facebook stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 958 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 price target (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.60.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

