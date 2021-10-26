Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Takes Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,398 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at $338,000. Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of NIKE by 6.9% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 64,159 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth about $20,757,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 390.4% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 228,324 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $30,342,000 after acquiring an additional 50,148 shares during the period. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $7,310,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,421 shares of company stock valued at $28,557,507 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.94.

Shares of NKE opened at $164.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.13, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $118.80 and a one year high of $174.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.74 and a 200 day moving average of $149.55.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

