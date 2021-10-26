FARO Technologies (FARO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.
FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $82.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.07 million. On average, analysts expect FARO Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ FARO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.58. The company had a trading volume of 244 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,400. FARO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $97.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.61. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.23 and a beta of 1.33.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.
About FARO Technologies
FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.
Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.