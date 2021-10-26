FARO Technologies (FARO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $82.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.07 million. On average, analysts expect FARO Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ FARO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.58. The company had a trading volume of 244 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,400. FARO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $97.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.61. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.23 and a beta of 1.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FARO Technologies stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 1,246.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

