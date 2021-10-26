Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,033 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.16% of Allegion worth $20,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegion by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,995,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,392,380,000 after purchasing an additional 89,983 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegion by 7.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,164,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,137,384,000 after purchasing an additional 560,741 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Allegion by 3.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,411,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $578,364,000 after purchasing an additional 185,180 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 11.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,527,431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $352,072,000 after buying an additional 263,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Allegion by 2.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,165,219 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $162,315,000 after buying an additional 29,159 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion stock opened at $131.11 on Tuesday. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $95.67 and a 12-month high of $148.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.27. Allegion had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The business had revenue of $717.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.18%.

In other Allegion news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $390,751.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALLE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $158.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.25.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

