Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stake in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) by 57.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402,687 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 1.19% of Dream Finders Homes worth $26,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter worth about $11,616,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter worth about $4,353,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter worth about $28,000. 8.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 26,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $521,939.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,289,720 shares of company stock valued at $23,166,753 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dream Finders Homes stock opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.75. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $36.60.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $365.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.67 million. The business’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

DFH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zelman & Associates raised Dream Finders Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dream Finders Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.