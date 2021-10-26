Federated Hermes Inc. Has $19.50 Million Stock Position in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 504,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,966 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in The RMR Group were worth $19,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in The RMR Group by 219.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in The RMR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in The RMR Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The RMR Group by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in The RMR Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RMR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup began coverage on The RMR Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on The RMR Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.20.

Shares of RMR opened at $35.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.72. The RMR Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $47.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.73 and a 200-day moving average of $38.47.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $145.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.37 million. Equities research analysts forecast that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.88%.

The RMR Group Profile

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

