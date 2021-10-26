Federated Hermes Inc. Has $23.64 Million Stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,543 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $23,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $139.14 on Tuesday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.50 and a 52 week high of $145.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

